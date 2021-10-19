FBI raiding home of Russian oligarch near DC's Embassy Row neighborhood

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently raiding a home belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska near D.C.’s Embassy Row neighborhood on Tuesday.

The FBI has confirmed that it’s investigating a home at 2501 30th Street, Northwest, but declined to elaborate on the nature of the investigation..

Fox News described Deripaska as a billionaire energy tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was sanctioned by the Treasury Department under the Trump administration in 2018.

"The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites," then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement at the time.

Deripaska consequently sued, saying the sanctions hurt his wealth, reputation and economic livelihood. A U.S. judge ruled against him in June.

