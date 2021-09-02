New video shows Capitol riot suspects accused of attacking a female media member

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new video showing two suspects who they say attacked a female member of the media during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The incident erupted around 2:45 p.m. on a landing inside the Capitol.

The pair can be seen waiting on a lower landing, and then darting up a flight of stairs.

After what appears to be an incident that’s mostly off camera, the pair can then be seen running down the stairs with a person pursuing them.

When the person catches up with them, they’re violently shoved away.

The FBI has arrested hundreds of people who violently besieged the U.S. Capitol following a rally featuring former President Donald Trump.

During the rally, Trump reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Afterward, the mob stormed the Capitol, forcing members of Congress and the Senate, as well as then Vice President Mike Pence, fleeing to an undisclosed, secure location.

The riot temporarily halted the joint session of Congress electoral vote certification process, which would ultimately cement President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

If you recognize the suspects, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.