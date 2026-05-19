FBI offers $5K reward in Navy Yard Chipotle assault investigation

The Brief The FBI Washington Field Office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those involved in a fight at a Navy Yard Chipotle. The Metropolitan Police Department said it's also offering up to $1,000 for information. The incident happened at 8:41 p.m. on May 16 at the Chipotle located at 1255 First Street SE.



The FBI Washington Field Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of individuals involved in a fight at a Chipotle restaurant in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

The backstory:

The incident happened at 8:41 p.m. on May 16 at the Chipotle located at 1255 First Street SE.

According to officials, a group of individuals entered the restaurant and immediately became involved in a physical altercation with another group already inside. Both groups fled the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance footage captured images of four people believed to be involved in the fight. Authorities are now asking the public to help identify those individuals.

Photo courtesy of FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

In addition to the FBI reward, the Metropolitan Police Department said it's also offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and no victim has come forward to police regarding the incident.

What you can do:

The FBI and MPD are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact authorities or submit anonymous tips through official channels.