FBI releases new video of suspect who placed bombs outside DNC, RNC buildings

The Brief The FBI has released new security footage of the suspect who placed pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC offices in Washington, D.C., in 2021. The new video shows the route the suspect took through the city before disappearing. The bombs were placed the night before the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation released new security footage on Thursday of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the offices of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. back in 2021.

The FBI is still offering a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect's arrest more than four years later.

New security footage

The backstory:

Two pipe bombs were placed outside the DNC and RNC offices between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. the night of Jan. 5. 2021, the night before the Capitol Riot. The bombs never detonated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New FBI video shows pipe bomb suspect planting explosives near DNC

What we know:

The FBI shared new video on social media Tuesday morning, showing the suspect's movements through the city before they placed the bombs.

Timeline:

Security cameras first captured the suspect around 7:30 p.m. that night at the corner of 1st Street S.E. and North Carolina Avenue S.E., carrying a backpack believed to be holding the bombs.

From there, they made their way to a bench outside the DNC building on South Capitol Street S.E., walked off, then backtracked to the bench, before placing the bomb around 7:54 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Side-by-side security footage shots of a suspect accused of placing a pipe bomb outside the Democratic National Committee building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021.

Security cameras lost the man around 8 p.m., before picking them back up minutes later, near the RNC building.

The person walked through an alley behind the building, and is believed to have placed the bomb somewhere in the alleyway around 8:16 p.m. Unlike the placement of the first bomb, this one wasn't caught on camera.

Map of the location of the second pipe bomb placed on Jan. 5, 2021. This one in an alley behind the Republican National Committee building in Washington, D.C.

The suspect was last seen on Rumsey Court S.E. heading east at 8:18 p.m.

Pipe bomb suspect

Dig deeper:

The FBI estimates that the suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. They can be seen in the video wearing a grey hoodie, mask and black gloves.

The suspect accused of placing pipe bombs outside the DNC and RNC buildings in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021.

Investigators focused on the suspect's shoes, which they say are Nike Air Max Speed Turfs. They're black and grey with a yellow Nike logo. The FBI says less than 25,000 pairs were sold between August 2018 and January 2021, when the bombs were placed.

Years-long investigation

By the numbers:

The FBI has been investigating the case for more than four years now. Earlier this year, the FBI told FOX 5 DC that they have visited more than 1,200 homes and businesses in D.C., conducted more than 1,000 interviews, and followed up on hundreds of tips, but have still not arrested a suspect.

What you can do:

Investigators asked anyone with information about the person who placed the bombs to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov.