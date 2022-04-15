FBI investigators search for suspect accused of assaulting law enforcement during January 6 riots

Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect connected to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

RELATED: Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

FBI Washington Field Office

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington field office released these photos of the suspect.

FBI Washington Field Office

According to authorities, the man is accused of assaulting law enforcement personnel on the day of the riots.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump testifies before House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack

Advertisement

Investigators ask anyone with information about this man or his whereabouts to call 1-800-225-5324 or visit the FBI's tips website. They ask callers to mention photo 96 when reporting a tip.