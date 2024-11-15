FBI investigating hateful texts targeting Black, LGBTQIA+, and Hispanic communities

The Brief The FBI is investigating a series of hateful and racist text messages targeting African American, Hispanic, LGBTQIA+, and high school communities across the country. Messages vary in language but include offensive instructions, such as telling recipients they have been "selected to pick cotton on a plantation" or "report to a re-education camp." Victims are encouraged to report incidents to both the FBI and their local law enforcement to ensure these hate campaigns are tracked and addressed.



The FBI is investigating a series of racist and offensive text messages targeting Black Americans and other minority groups, with reports spanning the country.

The messages, described as hateful and distressing, have reached Hispanic, LGBTQIA+, and high school communities, escalating concerns about their scope and intent.

The messages commonly assert that recipients have been "selected" for degrading or discriminatory actions.

Some African Americans reported messages instructing them to "pick cotton on a plantation," while Hispanic recipients were told they were "selected for deportation."

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community reported being told to report to "re-education camps."

The FBI confirmed it is in contact with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and other federal authorities, evaluating all reports of the messages.

While no violent acts have been linked to the texts, the Bureau is urging vigilance and encouraging recipients to report incidents immediately.

"We are aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to African American and Black communities around the country," the FBI stated. "We are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, law enforcement partners, and community leaders."

Expanding Impact

The messages, initially reported by D.C. residents earlier this month, instructed recipients to respond to a Southwest D.C. address. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Office of Homeland Security launched an investigation, advising recipients to treat the messages as a scam and report them to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The texts have since shown up in other regions, including Maryland, Virginia, and beyond.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office noted that messages targeting Black residents instructed recipients to "board a bus" for transport to a "plantation." The office urged recipients to report the messages to local law enforcement or the state’s Civil Rights Division.

"These hate messages are distressing, especially given their targeting of school-aged and college students," the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Colleges in the South have also been impacted, with Black students at the University of Alabama and Clemson University reporting similar incidents.

Community Response

The messages have drawn widespread condemnation and calls for action. Community leaders and advocacy groups emphasize the importance of tracking these incidents to address the broader implications of hate speech and harassment.

The FBI is coordinating with local authorities and community organizations to ensure the safety and well-being of affected individuals.

How to Report

The FBI encourages anyone receiving these messages to report them online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. Reports can also be submitted to local law enforcement or via the FTC's fraud reporting system by texting the messages to 7726.