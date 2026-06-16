FBI breaks up alleged drone attack plot targeting White House UFC event: FOX News

The Brief Five people were in custody as investigators identified 23 individuals in a potential network of plotters. Officials said the alleged plan involved explosive‑laden drones, a mass evacuation and a pre‑staged sniper team. Investigators uncovered Signal chats with at least 23 users discussing pre‑operational activity.



An alleged plot targeting this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington, D.C., was disrupted by the FBI and its law enforcement partners, officials told Fox News Digital.

What we know:

Five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators identified 23 individuals as part of what they described as a potential network of plotters.

Officials said the alleged plan involved using explosive‑laden drones to strike buildings near the event, trigger a mass evacuation and funnel crowds toward a pre‑staged sniper team. A second phase allegedly called for storming the White House gate, Fox News Digital reported.

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UFC Freedom 250 fight from the Washington Monument, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy).

The FBI learned of the threat on June 10 and secured probable cause for an arrest in Cincinnati, where one suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators later uncovered Signal chats in which multiple people allegedly discussed attacking the UFC event. An initial review of one suspect’s iPhone revealed at least 23 Signal users discussing pre‑operational activity, officials said.

Some participants allegedly planned to travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to prepare for the attack.

One suspect allegedly told investigators the goal was to target "capitalist elites," "billionaires" or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, according to the report.

UFC Freedom 250, the mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is held on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Cody Hendrix)

The investigation spanned at least 12 FBI field offices. FBI Director Kash Patel credited agents, the Department of Justice and law enforcement partners with acting quickly across multiple states to stop the alleged plot.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Patel said "thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold."

He added that the operation demonstrated the FBI’s ability to respond swiftly when threats emerge.

The alleged plot targeted UFC Freedom 250, a high‑profile White House event held on the South Lawn as part of President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday weekend.

UFC Freedom 250 fight from the Washington Monument, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy).

The event drew an estimated 4,300 attendees, including about 1,200 active‑duty service members, as 14 fighters competed inside a wire‑mesh cage Sunday night.

The alleged scheme comes amid a series of threats and security incidents involving Trump and senior administration officials, heightening concerns about political violence.