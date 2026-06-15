UFC Freedom 250: Gaethje stuns Topuria as Trump marks 80th birthday

American Justin Gaethje stunned Spanish‑Georgian lightweight champion Ilia Topuria on the White House South Lawn, delivering an upset victory to close out UFC Freedom 250.

With fans chanting "USA! USA!" throughout the fight, Gaethje landed a left‑right combination in the third round that bloodied Topuria. After an extended break, Topuria insisted on continuing, even as the ringside doctor initially appeared ready to stop the fight. His corner ultimately called for the fight to end after the fourth round.

RELATED: UFC Freedom 250 street closures, parking restrictions continue Monday

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Justin Gaethje talks to U.S. President Donald Trump after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is Expand

President Donald Trump stepped into the cage afterward to congratulate Gaethje before a fireworks display launched well after 1 a.m. The event also marked Trump’s 80th birthday, which he celebrated by highlighting an initial agreement to end the war in Iran.

Thousands of spectators packed into the temporary arena beneath "The Claw," a massive metal arch outfitted with lights, sound equipment and large screens. Thousands more watched from big screens on the nearby Ellipse.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White walk out of the White House onto the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 fight on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultima Expand