Dozens of cars vandalized in Maryland apartment parking lot

article

The Brief Dozens of cars were broken into at an apartment complex in College Park. One resident noted that at least 70 people were victimized. Another resident said it was the third time her family's vehicle had been broken into.



Dozens of cars were broken into overnight at an apartment community in College Park, Prince George’s County police said.

What we know:

Residents at Seven Springs Apartment Community on Cherry Hill Road woke up to find a row of vehicles with shattered windows throughout the parking lot.

The overnight vandalism came as warning signs posted on the property advised residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables due to a police operation in the area.

Police said the suspects smashed windows for fun or out of anger without stealing items from the inside of the cars. However, residents reported that at least one person did have something stolen.

Residents react

What they're saying:

Some neighbors noted this was the second, third, or even fourth time one of their vehicles was targeted.

"I don't know who is supposed to watch our complex while we're sleeping at night," said resident Jasma Carter. "We don't have time for unnecessary things. We're getting up to go to work, and we can't even go to work because we have to fix our car."

Carter noted that more than 70 people were victimized.

Other residents expressed frustration over the security measures, pointing to open entrance gates and questioning the effectiveness of the paid security staff.

"It was supposed to be two gentlemen last night," said resident Brevard Browner. "That's what they told us, the leasing office. And I don't know how you miss all these cars from over there, all the way down here and a whole other complex as well within, I don't know, an hour."

Neighbor Skye Jaffer mentioned the burden of unexpected repairs during tough economic times, especially while raising children and caring for an autistic child.

Another resident, Jennifer Villacorta, noted that this was the third time her family’s Honda Pilot had been broken into.

Prince George's County Police were on site investigating the scene and speaking with residents impacted by the vandalism. Officers are advising drivers to:

Lock all car doors.

Remove all valuables from inside the vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Call the police immediately to report suspicious behavior.

Consider installing car alarms or using steering wheel security devices to deter criminals.

The property manager has not yet responded to requests for comment.