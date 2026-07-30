Northern Virginia residents face higher electric bills this summer

The Brief Energy costs are rising for Northern Virginia families. Dominion Energy said bills can vary from customer to customer based on electricity usage. Air conditioners can account for about half of a household's overall electricity usage, Dominion Energy said.



Energy costs for families across Northern Virginia are rising this summer, leaving many residents searching for answers as they feel the strain on their wallets.

According to Dominion Energy, how much higher individual electric bills get varies greatly from customer to customer based on electricity usage.

What is driving up energy costs?

What we know:

Dominion representatives said that the single biggest driver of higher bills this summer is increased electricity use during prolonged periods of extreme heat. As air conditioners run longer and work harder to keep homes comfortable, household electricity bills can skyrocket.

"Higher bills are primarily driven by higher usage," said Aisha Khan, Media and Community Relations Manager for Dominion Energy.

Khan noted that air conditioners can account for about half of a household's overall electricity usage.

Beyond increased usage during heatwaves, a fuel factor adjustment took effect on July 1, resulting in an additional increase of about $8 per month for average residential customers.

A Dominion spokesperson denied that data centers are a factor in the higher electricity costs.

Residents React

What they're saying:

Local reaction in McLean reflects a mix of concern and adjustment to broader economic trends.

"I think there's a lot of things changing right now in the world," said McLean resident Maggie Dean, comparing the trend to rising gas prices. "In a lot of ways it doesn't surprise me, but I understand it."

Dean noted that she has not changed her electricity usage in light of the higher costs.

Other residents report little change in their monthly statements due to ongoing conservation efforts.

"It hasn't seemed to change a lot. We're pretty energy efficient," said Jane Lewis, another McLean resident.

Tips to lower your energy bill

For residents looking to decrease energy use and lower their monthly bills, Dominion Energy and energy experts recommend several steps:

Raise the temperature on your thermostat and make small adjustments, especially when you are away from home

Close curtains and blinds to help keep your home cooler.

Wash clothes in cold water rather than hot or warm water.

Turn off lights when you leave a room and unplug electronic appliances when they are not in use.