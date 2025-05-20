FBI agent facing gun charges in death of Good Samaritan

The Brief Off-duty FBI agent Benjamin Spinale faces four misdemeanor gun charges, two tied to the fatal shooting of Harold Chamberlain Jr. in February. Chamberlain was shot while trying to help deputies during a roadside fight involving Spinale and others. The other charges stem from past incidents; Spinale’s next hearing is June 9, 2025.



An FBI agent is facing gun charges, two of which are in connection to the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan in February.

What we know:

Benjamin Spinale has been charged with four Counts of Brandishing a Firearm. All charges are Class 1 misdemeanor offenses, according to the Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Only two of those charges are connected to the death on February 28 of a 61-year-old man who was shot and killed while trying to help deputies involved in an altercation.

The other two charges stem from incidents that occurred on October 11, 2024 and February 10, 2025.

The backstory:

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reckless driver on an off-road motorcycle on February 28.

Spinale, who was off-duty at the time, confronted the motorcyclist and the motorcyclist fled the scene.

Authorities say the motorcyclist returned a short time later with family members and deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the family members refused to comply with the deputies' instructions and engaged in a physical altercation with both the deputies and Spinale, who remained in the area.

61-year-old Harold Chamberlain, Jr., a Stafford resident, heard the commotion in front of his home and witnessed deputies attempting to get control of several suspects in the roadway. Chamberlain rushed from his yard onto the scene in an attempt to help the deputies.

Authorities say during the altercation the off-duty FBI agent discharged his firearm, striking Chamberlain in the chest. Despite life-saving efforts of deputies and members of Stafford County Fire and Rescue, Chamberlain succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later that night.

What's next:

The next hearing is scheduled for June 9, 2025 in Stafford Circuit Court.

The Source: This story includes information from the Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.



