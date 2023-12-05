17-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking FBI agent in DC

Police have arrested the suspect accused of carjacking an FBI agent in Northeast D.C. last week.

Court documents say 17-year-old Devonta Lynch is facing several charges in connection to the Nov. 29 incident but police are continuing to search for a second suspect.

Police say the FBI employee had just gotten out of her 2009 blue Chevy Malibu around 3:45 p.m. when the two armed suspects approached her in the 100 block of 12 Street, NE.

The victim told police that as she was zipping up her jacket, she was knocked down to the ground and became disoriented. She said she remembered being on her back, then looking up to see one of the suspects pointing a gun at her.

The man demanded her keys and phone. The victim said there was a struggle but the suspect was able to wrestle both items away from her.

He hopped into the driver’s seat while another suspect got into the passenger seat and the pair sped away, leaving her injured with a cut lip.

The victim’s phone was later recovered from the 300 block of 11th Street and the vehicle was recovered at 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th St SE, less than a mile from where the car was taken.

A review of nearby surveillance footage showed the suspects ditched the car just 15 minutes after taking it. Using the video, police were able to identify Lynch as the driver.

The court documents also state that detectives received an anonymous tip saying that Lynch was one of the suspects and that he had a court-ordered GPS monitor on. The tip also stated that both suspects are members of the Area 71 gang.

Following up on the tip, detectives learned that Lynch had been charged with simple assault in connection to a Nov. 9 incident. They also learned that Lynch is a student at High Road Upper School, the charging documents state.

On Dec. 4, police obtained a search warrant for Lynch’s home where they found a handgun magazine and several rounds of ammunition. The weapons allegedly used in the attack were not recovered.

Lynch was taken into custody and has been charged with armed carjacking. He is being held at the D.C. juvenile detention facility under no bond pending his first court appearance on Dec. 11.