Fauquier County sheriff’s office IDs 2 of 4 suspects in Walmart parking lot shooting

Authorities say four people are in custody after a double shooting in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

The Fauquier County sheriff’s office has released the identities of two adults who were involved in a shooting in a Warrenton Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

They’ve made four arrests in all – including two juveniles.

They’ve also arrested Deonte Tyrone Clayton-Warren, 18, and Jordan McKinley Washington, 20.

All four are charged with four felonies each:

- 2 counts of felony malicious wounding

- Felony shooting into an occupied vehicle

- Felony use of a firearm



The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of the store in Warrenton, Virginia.

The shooting was followed by a manhunt that lasted several hours and extended through parts of Fauquier County.

Police say two of the suspects were apprehended near Elk Run Road and Ritchie Road after their vehicle crashed following the shooting. The two additional suspects were caught shortly after midnight.

Investigators say the two shooting victims, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.