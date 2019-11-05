2 people shot in Warrenton Walmart parking lot, drive to Home Depot for help: police

Two people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Warrenton, Virginia, on Tuesday evening.

Police say at around 5:15 p.m., a man and a woman became engaged in a confrontation while they were inside of a car when they were shot in the parking lot at a Walmart. They then drove to a Home Depot to report the shooting.

The man and the woman were later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was originally believed the victims were shot in the Home Depot parking lot but it has since been learned that they were shot in the Walmart parking lot and drove to Home Depot looking for help.

Police say a vehicle matching the description of a car wanted in connection to the shooting crashed in Midland, Va. at Ritchie and Elk Run roads.

Police say four male suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Two people are in custody at this time. Police are searching for two others who may be on foot.

Authorities sent out a letter telling residents in the area to shelter in place.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.