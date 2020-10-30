Fauci gives estimate on when US may get back to ‘some semblance of normality’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., said recently in an online discussion that if a significant number of Americans get vaccinated he estimates a return to “some semblance of normality" by the end of 2021 or 2022.

The Los Angeles Times reported Fauci made the comments while speaking with the University of Melbourne about the coronavirus. The report said Fauci said the new normal could still mean restaurants do not serve at full capacity and the public continuing to wear face masks indoors.

"We should, right now, to the best of our capability ... [be] trying to get children back to school," he said. "I think children getting back to school will be much, much sooner than getting people into theaters at full capacity. No doubt about that."

