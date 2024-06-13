Father's Day celebrations and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Enjoy Father's Day weekend with activities to help celebrate dad. Here is your guide to celebrations and other things to do.

What better way to tell your dad "I love you" then taking him to a good old-fashioned baseball game? The Nationals play the Marlins on Saturday June 15 at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 at 1:35 p.m. For D.C. residents, the deal gets even sweeter. This summer, the Nationals are offering $5 tickets for all Washington residents. Baseball!

The popular Tidal Basin Pedal Boats allow participants to take in the scenic views of the National Mall while leisurely enjoying the water. The rentals are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the boats cost $40 to rent on the weekend. Up to 4 people can enjoy the boats at one time, which makes this the perfect family activity.

Fair Winds Brewing Company is putting on an all-you-can-eat Father’s Day pig roast in Lorton, where they will be, wait for it, smoking a whole pig. But that’s not all. Sides will also be provided, including smoked corn on the cob, Texas Caviar, Rebellion Ranch "Doritos," and bourbon pecan pie. Tickets range from $15 to $50 dollars, with adult tickets including the first beer. The event is from noon to three p.m. This is the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day with dads that love to be on the grill but want to relax for a change. After all, what’s Father’s Day without an entire smoked pig!

The Fashionable Dads

For the dads that love fashion, Pitch & Primer offers the chance to gift a memorable ( and instagramable) shopping trip for Father’s Day. The mobile menswear company, focused on bringing high-quality and well-designed menswear to markets with limited shopping options, is parking its store at Union Market and Georgetown over the holiday weekend. The pop-up is a collaboration with Grayers, a store known for its tailored shirts and trousers, and is sure to house pieces that will create the perfect dad fit.

Atlas Brew Works is offering fathers what some might consider the deal of the lifetime: free beer, (or wine or seltzer or cocktail) in exchange for their best Dad joke. Dads can come down on Father’s Day from 1-4 p.m. to enjoy this promotion. For the dads who need some alone time, the Ivy City location is partnered with the Lane Social Club, so that kids can have a place to play while Dad continues to enjoy his day.