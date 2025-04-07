Virginia governor's race set: Earle-Sears, Spanberger secure nominations

The Brief Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is the GOP nom for Virginia governor. She is the first Black woman to get the nomination for Virginia governor. She faces off this fall against her Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.



Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the sole Republican nominee in November’s race for governor of Virginia.

What we know:

Earle-Sears clinched the nomination after former state Sen. Amanda Chase and former Del. Dave LaRock failed to get enough signatures to make the ballot. She will face former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the only Democrat running for the commonwealth’s top job.

Why you should care:

Virginia is one of two states, along with New Jersey, that conducts statewide races, including its governor’s contest, in the year following a presidential election and will likely draw a lot of attention nationally from across the U.S. The governor's race in the blue-leaning swing state has often served as a bellwether for the party in power in Washington.

And the race is already making history for the commonwealth.

Earle-Sears is the first Black woman to get the nomination for Virginia governor. And with Spanberger running opposite her, Virginia is set to elect a woman as governor for the first time this fall.

What they're saying:

"We’ve made great progress over the past four years, but the fight for our Commonwealth is far from over," Earle-Sears posted on X Saturday. "I’m ready to lead that fight and build a safer, stronger, more prosperous Virginia for every family."

"The Republican Party of Virginia congratulates Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on becoming the Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia. As the sole candidate to qualify for the Republican primary ballot on June 17th, Sears will be the Republican Party’s nominee for Governor on the November 4th ballot," the Virginia GOP party said in a statement.

What's next:

Virginia's primary election will be held on June 17. The Virginia gubernatorial election will be held on November 4, 2025.