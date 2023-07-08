Expand / Collapse search

Fatal Silver Spring garage shooting under investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police continue to investigate an early morning fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Silver Spring

Officials say they received multiple calls for shots fired inside of Public Parking Garage 3, near Thayer and Silver Spring Avenues. An adult male was discovered on the first level of the parking garage with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect in custody. This is an open investigation. 

