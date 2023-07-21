Fatal pedestrian collision in Charles County under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Charles County.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Crain Highway in La Plata (near the Shelton Shopping Center) after receiving a report of a man lying in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle on July 21 at 12:09 a.m.

Police say the man was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

It was later learned the man may have been struck by a large box truck or a tractor trailer and the driver did not remain on the scene. It is not clear at this time why the man was in the roadway. The man has been identified as 34-year-old Brian Eric Allen, Jr., of La Plata.

This remains an open investigation.