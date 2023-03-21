Fatal Frederick stabbing victim identified; police investigating

The victim in a fatal stabbing has been identified by Frederick Police as they continue to search for a suspect.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Market St. on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers located a victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Featured article

Officers immediately rendered aid and attempted resuscitation efforts, but the victim was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Romario Tevin Anderson, 28, of Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective McPeak at AMcPeak@frederickmdpolice.org .