Fatal crash in Clinton kills one, injures another

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in Clinton.

The crash happened on Maryland Route 4 at Woodyard Road in Prince George's County and involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck.

The driver and sole occupant of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The box truck driver was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center.

All southbound lanes remain closed. The crash's cause is under investigation.