Fantasy DC Metro map posted on Reddit creates new lines, connects popular destinations

A fantasy D.C. Metro map is taking off online after a user created imaginary new lines and connected destinations that riders have long hoped for.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The map was created by Reddit user u/twoninehigh and adds three new lines and extends nearly all the existing ones.

The dream map connects passengers to everything from BWI and Dulles Airports to the Georgetown Waterfront and National Arboretum. There is even a stop at National Harbor.

Hundreds of Reddit users commented on the map – with mostly positive reviews!

"Gosh, if only things fell into place like that. I like the way you dream, though," one user said. "Can the next governor of Virginia push for this?" another said.

Advertisement

Here's a look at the real D.C. Metro map.