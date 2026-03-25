Family of suspects in Park Police officer shooting speaks out

The Brief Brothers Darren and Asheile Foster are accused of shooting a U.S. Park Police officer in Southeast D.C. and appeared in federal court Wednesday. Prosecutors say the officer was investigating Asheile in connection with a prior shooting, and surveillance shows both brothers firing at the officer’s vehicle. The family claims they didn’t know the person following them was police and is questioning officers’ actions.



The family of both men accused in the shooting of a U.S. Park Police officer on Monday night is speaking out.

This comes as both men appeared in federal court Wednesday.

What we know:

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting of a U.S. Park Police officer Monday night: 21-year-old Darren Foster and 22-year-old Asheile Foster of Southeast, DC.

The family says the two suspects are brothers. Both are accused of opening fire around 7:30 p.m. as a USPP officer was driving an unmarked white Tesla in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place in the southeast. According to prosecutors, the Park Police officer was investigating Asheile Foster in connection with last Friday’s shooting at Anacostia Park.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 DC's Katie Barlow spoke with Foster's grandmother, Tina, who says the officer was following them in a white Tesla before the shooting Monday night.

Tina says she became concerned as she realized she was being followed and did not know it was a police officer. She says when she pulled into her driveway, Asheile got out to confront the driver.

"I pulled in on the right-hand side, and I just jumped out. And before I could get there, I see a shield approaching the car. ‘Who are you? Who are you?’ right out your window, just yelling. About this time, I’m trying to make it to my daughter’s front step. I couldn’t make it because shots rang out. And I just dropped on the ground by my granddaughter’s car. And I didn’t see anything anymore," said Vitina Palmer.

Foster’s grandmother says she was detained Monday night, placed in a police vehicle for several hours and questioned without being advised of her rights.

The family says they were not allowed inside their home during the search and say they were not shown a warrant.

"I just wanted to ask a question to the police officers, the chiefs and everything. My two questions were, I wanted to know, was he on duty or off duty? And my second question was, if you were following them and you thought anything was a suspect, why didn’t you pull them over? Why did you follow them 20 minutes away from the Park Police station all the way to home?" asked sister Tasheile Foster.

Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, a Park Police officer was investigating Asheile Foster in connection with last Friday’s shooting outside an Eid celebration at Anacostia Park.

According to court documents, Asheile was captured on surveillance video at the time of the shooting in Anacostia with a rifle-style firearm, wearing the same clothing he wore earlier that day when he went to the police station to retrieve personal items after being arrested on drug charges the day before.

U.S. Park Police arrested Asheile on Sunday in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Investigators say shell casings found at the scene are consistent with those fired from a rifle-style weapon.

Prosecutors also say surveillance footage captured Darren Foster pointing and firing a weapon at the white Tesla with the Park Police officer inside.

What's next:

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says her office will prosecute the brothers accused "in a way they deserve."