Shooting near Eid al-Fitr event in Anacostia: police

Police are investigating a shooting near an Eid al-Fitr event at the Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavilion on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, U.S. Park Police say they received a report of gunshots in the area of the Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion.

USPP says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are on the lookout for two men in all black, last seen on ATVs.

Masjid Ahlul Quran Wal Hadeeth, a mosque located in Northeast D.C., had an event scheduled for Friday at Anacostia Park Field 7, starting at 9:00 a.m. according to an Instagram post.

FOX 5 has learned that the shooting was nearby, but not related to the event.

The park is closed while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.