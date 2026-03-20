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Shooting near Eid al-Fitr event in Anacostia: police

By
Updated  March 20, 2026 2:20pm EDT
D.C. Crime
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting near an Eid al-Fitr event at the Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavilion on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C. 

What we know:

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, U.S. Park Police say they received a report of gunshots in the area of the Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion. 

USPP says one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials are on the lookout for two men in all black, last seen on ATVs. 

Masjid Ahlul Quran Wal Hadeeth, a mosque located in Northeast D.C., had an event scheduled for Friday at Anacostia Park Field 7, starting at 9:00 a.m. according to an Instagram post. 

FOX 5 has learned that the shooting was nearby, but not related to the event. 

The park is closed while the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

D.C. CrimeWashington, D.C.News