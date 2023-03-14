Family says husband, father from Jordan also killed in deadly double homicide in Southeast

A relative from the Country of Jordan reached out to FOX 5 to identify his cousin as the other man killed in the deadly double shooting and crash in Capitol Hill Sunday night.

The relative says 32-year-old Hamza Jamil Zaki Abo Halaoh was in the front seat of the SUV that crashed, working as a ride-for-hire driver. According to his cousin, Abo Halaoh wanted to live the American Dream.

"Let me tell you something, Hamza has been dreaming to go to America to work – just to live the America Dream – for about like 15 years, since we were in the school," Osama Abu Halaweh said via Zoom.

Halaweh turned his camera to show FOX 5 on Zoom that his family had gathered to mourn in accordance with Jordanian customs.

The relative said his cousin is also a husband and father of twin 3-year-old girls, and that he had plans to bring his young family to the U.S. FOX 5 was told his wife also has U.S. citizenship.

"Hamza has relatives [in Jordan] that we are like, hearts are broken now ‘cause we don’t know what happened to him," Abu Halaweh added. "Hamza is a very decent guy and all he wants is to live like a decent life for his family and children."

D.C. police would not confirm Abo Halaoh was the second victim killed in the Sunday night shooting and crash. Police have only identified one victim so far – 34-year-old Othaniel Gaither of Southeast D.C. We were also told a third man, who was not shot but injured in the crash, is cooperating with police.

The relative also put FOX 5 in touch with a man named Islam Johar.

Johar says the 32-year-old was working for him that night – driving for a company he says he owns, which he described as like Uber. He said his wife owns the SUV that was shot at.

Johar broke down while speaking with FOX 5 over the phone. He described Abo Halaoh as his best friend and the type of father who was on the phone with his children and parents every day.

Abo Halaoh, Johar said, also supported his entire family in Jordan, and that many lives there were also ruined in that Sunday shooting.

A spokesperson with the Jordan Embassy in Washington D.C. confirmed Abo Halaoh is Jordanian, was here legally and that the embassy is now in contact with police, the FBI and the Ministry of Jordan over the 11th Street SE shooting.

Multiple different sources told FOX 5 on Tuesday, they believe Abo Halaoh was an innocent bystander.

A D.C. police spokesperson said they do not believe the driver was the intended target.

That night, D.C. police said officers responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 500 block of 11th Street SE for the report of a shooting and traffic incident. At the scene, several parked cars had been crashed into, and neighbors described hearing a barrage of gunfire.

D.C. Police Captain Kevin Kentish told reporters on Monday, evidence of gunfire was found along 11th Street SE from M Street SE to Pennsylvania Avenue SE — nearly a half-a-mile stretch.

No arrests have been announced yet and very little information on the suspect vehicle has been disclosed. Police have only described the suspect vehicle so far as a sedan.

Up to $50,000 is being offered by police for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Abo Halaoh and Gaither's deaths.