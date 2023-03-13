Deadly double homicide under investigation in Southeast

D.C. police are investigating a double homicide on the 500 block of 11th Street SE.

On Monday, police identified one of the two men killed in the Sunday night Capitol Hill double homicide and crash as 34-year-old Othaniel Gaither of Southeast D.C.

Police have not yet identified the second man killed.

Authorities also confirmed Monday there was a third man inside the SUV. This person was not shot but was said to have suffered injuries in the crash. That person, FOX 5 has learned, is cooperating with police.

Police said a call came in around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, March 12th, for shots fired by the 500 block of 11th Street Southeast. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two adult men inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.

The SUV, police reported, had crashed into several cars parked along 11th Street SE. One vehicle owner found his new Acura totaled with a gunshot hole in the back windshield. A bullet also appears to have shattered a business’ storefront window.

D.C. Police Captain Kevin Kentish told reporters that officers did collect a firearm at the scene but do not have any evidence that the firearm came from the victim’s vehicle.

They do not have evidence that shows those in the SUV were armed and do not believe gunfire was exchanged. This is despite at least one resident telling reporters they heard police giving a command to drop a weapon when officers arrived.

Kentish told reporters the shooting was targeted but would not describe a motive or who specifically in the SUV may have been targeted in the SUV.

The captain was asked whether the SUV was a rideshare vehicle. Kentish would not answer citing the ongoing investigation. The suspect vehicle was only described as a sedan.

The D.C. Police captain noted the size of this shooting scene was a significant one.

FOX 5 was told evidence of gunfire was found on 11th Street SE stretching from M Street SE to Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Anyone with surveillance video that may have captured the incident is asked to contact police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District. In this case, the total possible reward amount is up to $50,000.