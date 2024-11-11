Officials say a family is safe after a massive house fire consumed a home in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the deck of a home in the 21700 block of Peachtree Road near Barnesville Road in Dickerson.

Family safe after massive house fire destroys Montgomery County home (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson, Pete Piringer, told FOX 5 that fire alarms warned the residents about the fire. The entire family escaped and was uninjured.

Piringer said the fire destroyed the home. Damage estimates are between four and five million dollars.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.