Family of Virginia college student who died at party wants stronger hazing laws

Nearly a month after Adam Oakes died at a fraternity event in Richmond his family still doesn't have many answers about the circumstances of his death, but they believe hazing is to blame and have advocated for stronger laws.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Richmond Police have not released any new information about the status of the investigation and the medical examiner tells FOX 5 Oakes' cause of death remains pending.

"We're just trying to find some answers and every time we talk to somebody it's under investigation or inconclusive or still waiting. Meanwhile we're just struggling," said Eric Oakes, Adam's dad.

VCU STUDENT FROM LOUDOUN CO. DIES IN OFF-CAMPUS FRATERNITY HOUSE

Advertisement

Oakes was found dead in late February after attending a pledge event hosted by the Delta Chi fraternity. His family says he was forced to drink an entire bottle of whiskey.

Eric Oakes and Courtney White, his cousin, have worked to keep Adam's legacy alive while pushing for answers. They also plan on creating a non-profit organization which would work to teach high school students about transitioning to college and the dangers of hazing.

The family is also advocating to make a violation of Virginia's hazing statute a felony.

VCU LAUNCHES INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTO GREEK LIFE AFTER STUDENT DIES IN OFF-CAMPUS FRATERNITY HOUSE

"At this point it's just a misdemeanor for hazing of any kind, but for me and actually I feel like for a majority of us hazing is not a misdemeanor. Anyone's life is worth more than a misdemeanor, definitely Adam's. So we're trying to our hope is to eventually get that changed," White said.

Just last week Virginia Commonwealth University announced the hiring of a research firm Dyad Strategies to conduct a thorough investigation of Greek life on the campus. The review is expected to be complete in June.

VCU has suspended Delta Chi after Adam's death.