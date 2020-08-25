Family of Prince George’s County police officer wounded in shooting says leg was shattered by bullet

The family of one of the three Prince George's County police officers injured in a shooting Sunday says his leg was shattered by a bullet after two men opened fire.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that Officer Brandon Westfall was among those who responded to a 911 call on Capital View Terrace in Landover from a woman who said two men were in her home trying to rob her.

Video from a squad car shows that the suspects, Steven Maurice Warren and Andre Larnell Smith, fired almost as soon as the police arrived, Alnwick says.

Officer M. Scott was shot in the back and Sergeant H. Johnson was shot in the foot. Both are recovering at home.

County officials credit ballistic vests with saving these officers' lives.

Alnwick reports that the mother of Westfall's 1-year-old son posted online, "When I look at these 2 cowards... I think about how they could have taken my sons father away from him. It makes me so furious and I hope they both rot in hell."

According to Alnwick, a former squad mate posted, "This is a good man with a huge heart who literally walked through the flames of hell to render aid and seek justice for innocent victims because that's the cloth he is cut from."

Steven Warren (L), Andre Smith (R) (Prince George's County Police)

Officer Westfall's father posted that Brandon faces a very tough road ahead with time out of work and medical expenses. The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.