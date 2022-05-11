Family of police officer killed during 2016 gunfight reaches settlement with Prince George's County

The family of Jacai Colson, the police officer who was shot and killed by a fellow officer in 2016 during a chaotic gunfight outside of police headquarters in Prince George's County has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the County.

Lawyers for the family spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. They said family’s settlement will be the most allowed under Maryland law but did not disclose the dollar amount.

The incident happened on March 13, about six years ago, in Landover. Authorities say Michael Ford planned and carried out the attack on officers outside the police station while his brothers, Malik and Elijah, recorded the shootings on their cellphones. Video of the deadly attack shows the gunman screaming obscenities and shouting in between gunshots.

Jacai Colson

During the exchange of gunfire, investigators say Officer Taylor Krauss fired a fatal shot that struck and killed Colson. Authorities say Krauss mistook the plainclothes-wearing narcotics detective for an armed threat and shot him after Ford began firing.

Michael Ford was convicted of murder and sentenced to about 200 years in prison. Malik was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and Elijah to 12.

Colson's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Krauss and Prince George's County. Krauss did not face charges in the shooting. He is no longer with the police department.