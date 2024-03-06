Family of man dumped in DC alley seeks answers as autopsy reveals unsettling details

The family of a man whose body was tossed from a Porsche and found dead in a Northwest D.C. alley is speaking out after D.C.'s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his cause of death.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner ruled Alan Chen died from a combination of ethanol and fentanyl, but his family says he did not use drugs.

They're demanding now to know why his body was tossed, and who is the man seen on surveillance video driving his Porsche SUV.

The video – from November, 30, 2023 – shows a man stopping in the 100 block of W Street, going to the back driver's side door, and pulling out Chen's 41-year-old body.

Chen's feet and arms appear to dangle as the man drags his body and leaves it in the dark alley. He then gets back into Chen's SUV and drives off.

D.C. police recovered the SUV, Chen's family said, but they want to know why his body was dumped and found without his wallet or license.

Chen worked in advertising and sales and often spent time in D.C. when he came to work.

"Sometimes he meets some bad people, maybe in the bar area. That could've caused the issue. I don’t know," Chen's cousin told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively.

She added that he believes there was foul play involved because they "took his wallet, and took his car."

"If there is not, that person should be just driving to the hospital or something," she said.

D.C. police are continuing to investigate the incident. They're asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them.



