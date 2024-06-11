DC has highest density of Michelin restaurants among US cities

The District has the most Michelin-starred restaurants per capita out of any U.S. city, according to a recent report.

According to a new report by Chef’s Pencil, it was an "unexpected highlight" to see the nation’s capital take top ranks among some of the most esteemed dining locations across the world and ahead of major U.S. cities like New York City, San Francisco or Chicago.

Globally, Washington D.C. comes in as the third city with the most Michelin restaurants per capita, after Kyoto, Japan and Paris, France.

D.C. has 25 Michelin restaurants serving a population of 689,545 – that's 27,582 per capita according to Chef's Pencil.

The Michelin Guide is valuable in marketing cities and countries, boosting tourism and increasing their culinary reputation, the report said.



