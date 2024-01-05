Family of Landon School student who took his own life files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a 16-year-old student who took his own life in 2022 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Maryland private school he attended alleging they failed to take proactive measures that could have prevented the tragedy.

Dawn and Scott Schnell, parents of Landon School then-sophomore Charlie Schnell, filed the lawsuit Thursday.

According to a post on social media, the parents said deciding to take legal action against the school was a difficult decision but hope it will lead to positive change for other students.

"Our lawsuit focuses on the duty Landon had to protect all of its students, including Charlie," the Schnells wrote in an Instagram post that was addressed to their son’s friends. "You all know how much Charlie loves his friends, and that he would want his death to lead to protections for each of you and other kids in the future."

Schnell’s parents allege their son was bullied before taking his own life in March 2022. Their post says the lawsuit is against "The Landon School and some of the school’s administrators and employees." They do not hold any of his classmates responsible for his death, they wrote. "The accountability we seek is from the school and those adults who failed Charlie," the post continued.

The Landon School is a private school in Bethesda for boys in grades three through 12.