Family hopes new surveillance video will lead to arrest in senior's Southeast DC murder

The family of Johnny Reeves, a 70-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Southeast D.C., is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in his murder. D.C. police released new surveillance video Thursday in the hopes it will lead to an arrest.

The footage shows a man wearing a red hat walking near a metal gate on the 4600 block of Livingston Road SE at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept.10th. Police have identified this man as a "person of interest" in the case.

Officers responded to a call around the same time about a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in the area. Upon arrival, they found Reeves’ car on the sidewalk and Reeves himself lying in the street with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves' sister, Princess Reeves, spoke to FOX 5 exclusively, expressing hope that the video will help solve the case.

"I’m glad that they have somebody, you know, and we’re asking the public if they can identify the person to come forward. Our prayers are that somebody knows something and will turn this guy in so he can be captured," she said.

Johnny Reeves was a retired electrician and pipe installer who loved rollerskating and spending time with his girlfriend of 25 years.

His family remembers him as a kind and funny man.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.