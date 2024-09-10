70-year-old Maryland man stabbed to death in Southeast DC

article

A 70-year-old man from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was found stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is actively seeking information from the public as they currently have no leads in the case.

The homicide occurred around 3:40 a.m. near Livingston Road SE.

Police initially responded to a call about a traffic crash and discovered an unoccupied vehicle on the sidewalk that had collided with a telephone pole.

In the roadway nearby, officers found Johnathan Reeves, who had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnathan Reeves, 70, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Photo via family

Reeves, a retired electrician and pipe installer, was described by his sister, brother, and girlfriend as a very outgoing and funny individual who enjoyed roller skating.

They shared that while they do not know why he was in Southeast D.C., they believe he might have been dropping someone off after a roller-skating session on Monday night.

Reeves, who did not have any children and was never married, leaves behind a girlfriend of 25 years, who is deeply grieving and struggling to understand why someone would harm the love of her life.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.