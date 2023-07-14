Family mourns the loss of 75-year-old killed in hit-and-run near National Mall

The family of the 75-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash near the National Mall is speaking out for the first time.

The victim, Bing Wong, was excited to visit D.C. It was one of things on his bucket list to do after retirement.

Bing Wong, of Philadelphia Photo via Wong family

He was in the nation's capitol sightseeing with his daughter-in-law and his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The Secret Service says Wong and his stepdaughter were walking in the crosswalk at 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue when the car hit them, and kept on going.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 1:30pm after Secret Service officers tried to stop a car that they say had an expired registration.

Mr. Wong’s 13-year-old stepdaughter suffered minor injuries, but he wasn't so lucky. Officials performed lifesaving measures and transported the senior citizen to the hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Wong was a father of five adult children, and he had eight grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo via Wong family

He retired as a chef from a Philadelphia restaurant 10 years ago.

The Wong family is devastated.

"I feel anger," said Christine Wong, Mr. Wong's daughter. "My father is a very nice guy. He was just enjoying his retired life with family."

Christine says she'll miss the "family time" she spent with her dad.

"I am the closest daughter to him," she said. "I always liked having dim sum (soup) with him."

Christine is encouraging anyone who knows the suspect or anything about the crash to come forward.

Officers are looking for a blue 2006 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 8718be.