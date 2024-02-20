Puppy smacked by District Dogs employee dies

A family is mourning the loss of their puppy after it was hit so hard by a District Dogs employee that it died.

The company says the incident happened at the Navy Yard location last Friday.

In a Facebook post, one user said a woman boarded her 5-month-old puppy there, and an employee "shoved her dog so hard he went unresponsive and passed away."

District Dogs said the employee was fired and they are cooperating with police.

"The District Dogs family is heartbroken over this incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog, and we grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time," the company said in a statement to FOX 5.

