Family mourns loss of daughter killed in Silver Spring apartment fire

The family of Melanie Diaz, the woman killed in Saturday's deadly fire at a Silver Spring apartment building, says she filled everyone's life with happiness.

The family told FOX 5 that the 25-year-old lived on the 11th floor of the Arrive Silver Spring high-rise and was evacuating with her two dogs, Sammy and Ella. The three of them were found unresponsive in the seventh floor stairway.

Cesar Diaz

"She was a great person," said her father Cesar Diaz, holding back tears. He told FOX 5 that Melanie was a Georgetown University graduate and was working for the Aspen Institute. He said that the family had planned to see her next week.

Diaz told FOX 5 that he had concerns about the building's safety and said he even had to install their own smoke detectors in Melanie's unit before she moved in last year. He urged others to check all safety measures a building has in place before moving in.

In the aftermath of the fire, residents expressed frustrations with the building's lack of automatic fire alarms and sprinklers.

Melanie Diaz

FOX 5 spoke about that issue with Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, who said the building was constructed before sprinklers were required.

Geraci told FOX 5 that five years ago, the state code was changed to require sprinklers by 2033. He added that the Arrive building is one of 80 in Montgomery County that has yet to be retrofitted with sprinklers.

According to Geraci, sprinklers would have made a huge difference in the fire. "That's what's going to put the fire out," Geraci explained. "It's like having a firefighter right in your bedroom 24 hours a day, ready to go. It would have been a much, much different outcome if we'd have had sprinklers in that building yesterday."