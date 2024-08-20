Family of man killed in hit-and-run outside Oxon Hill liquor store seeks justice

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County is pleading for justice as police search for the driver responsible.

Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who struck 35-year-old Melvin Garcia last Friday around noon.

Garcia was standing outside a liquor store in the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road when he was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Investigators have released photos of a car they believe to be involved in the crash.

The vehicle is described as a 2002-2006 silver Chevrolet Avalanche, which may have damage to the front bumper and the driver-side headlight.

As police continue their investigation, Garcia’s sister, Cecelia Flores, is speaking out. She shared that her brother was homeless and often spent time near the liquor store with friends, refusing help from his family.

Despite this, she emphasized that his circumstances did not justify someone taking his life in a hit-and-run.

Prince George’s County Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.