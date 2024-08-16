Adult man found unconscious in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police continue to investigate a death in Oxon Hill.

Police received a call around 12:20 p.m. Friday morning about an unconscious man on the ground on the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road.

According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police continue to investigate and search for additional information.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates and information.