DC Police investigating after woman dies in hospital following shooting

Metro Police detectives say they are now investigating a murder after a woman who was shot last week died from her injuries in the hospital.



Police say at 4:41 p.m. on June 29, officers were called to the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue where a person was reported unconscious.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC police identify victim in deadly K Street NW hit-and-run

On Sunday, July 4, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. She has been identified as 21 year-old Ranel Marshall, of Camp Springs, MD.



Police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s tip line by texting 50411.