5 things to do in North Bethesda

It's that time of year again! Time to get our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP summer celebration season started! All summer long, we'll make our way across the D.C. region to celebrate the cities and towns we love! We're kicking it off with our visit to NORTH BETHESDA.

Located just outside the nation's capital, NORTH BETHESDA is one of the area's premier destinations to shop, dine, live, and work!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NORTH BETHESDA it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

SPORTS AND SOCIAL:

Take your game viewing experience to the next level! Check out the elevated bar where you can watch your favorite games outdoors on the patio. Order from the signature Crush Menu to pair your drink of choice with your team of choice. Enjoy made-from-scratch versions of your game-day favorites.

PRIVAI SPA & SALON:

This stop won't just fit into one wellness box! Expect a customized experience with services and treatments – plus, pick up some products to take home with you before your next visit! This is where you can except to find your zen!

HELLO BETTY:

Diners can find coastal classics when choosing this stop! Take your lunch or dinner reservation upstairs to the boat bar and balance the laid-back atmosphere with some serious eats. Check out this crafty seafood-forward restaurant when you want some good vibes!

BARK SOCIAL:

This stop will have you dreaming of a drink in hand while watching your fur baby play! The social club for dogs allows for your pups - and for pet parents - to party! Anyone can join you at this off-leash dog park for food, treats and drinks. Don't let your pet miss out on treats of their own from the pet station!

THE KENNEDY SHRIVER AQUATIC CENTER:

This county recreation center is made for your entire family! Sign up your kids - or yourself - for swimming, diving, or fitness classes. Lift up your spirits while going through the twists and turns of the water slide. Kick back and relax for a leisurely swim - or get your laps in. This stop is open seven-days a week.

Image 1 of 30 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip to North Bethesda

