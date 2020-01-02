Family friend of man murdered in Manassas Denny's robbery speaks

First on FOX 5 — we’re hearing from those close to 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur who did not survive a robbery at Denny’s in Manassas, Va.

They’re reacting to the arrests.

Plus, still coping with the loss.

Ozgur was fatally shot while picking up a Door Dash to-go order the day after Christmas.

Business is trying to get back to normal inside the Manassas Denny’s but life will never be the same for the folks who were there the moment two men came in, demanding money and firing gunshots — killing 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur.

He leaves behind two children, a 10-year-old son and a 16-year-old girl, along with a wife who is still unable to discuss what took place.

“No words can explain anything,” said Sevim Calisir, a family friend who answered the door at the Ozgur family home in Manassas.

Yusuf Ozgur was fatally shot the day after Christmas while picking up a Door Dash order at Denny’s.

Jordan Anderson and Ryan Walker are under arrest in connection with the fatal robbery.

Anderson was taken into custody during a traffic stop and Walker was taken into custody at a friend’s home.

Police suspect both are the men seen on surveillance video robbing patrons and employees at a Manassas Denny’s — demanding patrons turn over their wallets and phones and ultimately shooting Ozgur who was reportedly complying.

They also shot another patron who was entering the restaurant as they were leaving.

“I am sorry for the families and I’m going to keep praying for them. That’s the only thing that we can do,” said Vilma Zelaya who manages the Manassas Denny’s.

“We want to ask the customers to come back. We are here for them and we need their support,” said Zelaya.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Denny’s had just updated its security cameras and system which is why there was such clear surveillance video to help police solve the crime.