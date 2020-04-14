Family displaced after vehicle smashes into Montgomery County home, flees the scene, police say
article
GERMNATOWN., Md. - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a Montgomery County home early Tuesday morning and fled the scene.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The crash was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 12200 block of St. Peter Court in the Germantown area. Police say two people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported.
The family has been displaced.