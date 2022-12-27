Family displaced, 1 pet dead after fallen tree sparks house fire in Silver Spring

A Silver Spring family was forced from their home Tuesday after a fallen tree sparked a fire in their basement.

Authorities now believe the homeowner's pet cat has died as well. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the incident took place at a single-family house located on Haw Lane.

Officials said a member of the family who lives in the house witnessed a tree fall down on Baltimore Gas and Electric power lines around 11:50 a.m. A transformer blew, and the person who saw the tree fall notified the other family members within the house. The electric company was called, and minutes later, the residents noticed smoke coming from the basement.

Flames eventually burst through a basement window, igniting a propane tank, officials said.

All occupants within the house were able to get out except for the family's cat (who died) and their dog who is believed to be "okay" after the incident.