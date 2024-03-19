Authorities have released surveillance video they say shows two suspects connected to the deadly shooting of a woman that happened early Sunday morning outside a fast-food restaurant in Prince George’s County.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on March 17 in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights.

Surveillance video show suspects inside District Heights restaurant prior to deadly shooting: police (Prince Georges County Police)

Investigators say the video shows two male suspects inside the Subway restaurant just a few minutes before shots rang out in the parking lot. Police say 27-year-old Jessica Somerville of Suitland was killed after being shot.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.