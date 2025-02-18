Family of DCA plane crash victim files $250M claim against US Army, FAA

The Brief The family of Casey Crafton, a victim of the Potomac aviation crash, has filed a $250 million claim against the U.S. Army and FAA, alleging negligence. The Jan. 29 crash involved a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet, killing 67 people, including three U.S. Army soldiers. The claim questions why the helicopter pilots didn’t respond to air traffic control and raises concerns about airport congestion and safety procedures.



The family of a victim in last month's fatal midair crash over the Potomac River has filed a $250 million claim against the U.S. Army and the Federal Aviation Administration, alleging negligence and failures that contributed to the tragedy.

DCA plane crash lawsuit

The backstory:

The Jan. 29 crash killed 67 people, including three U.S. Army soldiers, when a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The claim, filed on behalf of 40-year-old Casey Crafton, argues that the helicopter pilots failed to hear or respond appropriately to air traffic controllers’ directions to avoid the aircraft.

It also questions why the airplane did not react to traffic collision alerts and raises concerns about staffing levels at the air traffic control tower.

What they're saying:

"Something went wrong here," said Tracy Brammeier, a partner at Clifton Law Firm, which represents Crafton’s family. "There are probably a lot of entities who knew about potential problems but didn’t act to prevent them. The purpose is to get answers for the family."

Crafton, a father of three young boys, was traveling for work when the crash occurred.

His case is among the first legal actions filed in the wake of the tragedy, and experts say it could take years to resolve – leading to a prolonged court battle.

The legal battle also highlights broader concerns about congestion at DCA and how military helicopters are allowed to operate in the airport’s airspace.