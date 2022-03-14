Families mourn after vehicle kills 2 women in Northwest DC restaurant crash

Jane Bloom, 76, is one of two women who died after a driver plowed through the Parthenon restaurant's outdoor seating area on Connecticut Avenue last Friday.

Her son, Josh, says his mom was eating with her new art friends she had recently met via Zoom. Josh says he has a sense of closure knowing his mom died doing what she loved with close ones.

"What my mom in her death should hopefully teach us all is to continue to live our life to the fullest and even while we’re in a pandemic she figured out ways to thrive and grow and support other people," Josh said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Josh is still in shock and is calling the crash, which injured 11 total people, a senseless tragedy. He says his mom had a glowing personality and was a woman of service. She was an advocate fighting for refugees in the U.S. and around the globe. Bloom was also a lifelong learner. She earned her second master's degree from Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies in international public policy at age 60 and served as a board member at Syracuse University's Falk College of Sport & Human Dynamics.

She was also an accomplished artist who earned a certification in art history from the Smithsonian.

Jane Bloom and 73-year-old Terese Taffer are the two women who authorities have confirmed were killed in the crash.

Josh believes they may have been sitting at the same table, but that information has not been confirmed at this time.

Six other people dining outside the Parthenon restaurant and Chevy Chase Lounge were hurt and rushed to the hospital, three more were treated and released on the scene. Authorities say there was a total of 11 victims after the fatal crash.

Bloom leaves behind her daughter and three grandchildren.

Advertisement

FOX 5 checked with DC Police and at this time, the driver responsible for the crash is not facing charges.