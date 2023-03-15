Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax Police arrest 25-year-old for pointing laser at helicopter

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Police helicopter captures video of illegal laser pointer

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal and also a very bad idea when that aircraft is a police helicopter," said Fairfax Police in a Facebook post. Police were able to identify where the laser was originating from and made an arrest.

WASHINGTON - Fairfax Police were able to capture video of an illegal laser pointer aimed at a police helicopter. 

On March 11, a Fairfax Police helicopter was aiding Virginia State Police when they spotted someone pointing a laser at the aircraft, which is illegal. 

They were able to locate the source of the laser at an apartment on the 9200 block of Ashland Woods. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for interference with the operation of an aircraft. 

It is a federal crime to point a laser at an aircraft, as it poses a safety threat to pilots, according to the FAA. 

