Fairfax County's Fort Belvoir beefs up security following Iraq airstrike

Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County is raising security measures following Iran's threat of "harsh retaliation" over the targeted killing of one of its top generals.

The Army base detailed the increased security measures Sunday morning:

The fort joins Arlington National Cemetery as area military sites now on watch following the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

